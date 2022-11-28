YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney standout Jason Hewlett announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Monday afternoon.

He made the announcement on social media.

Hewlett previously committed to Cincinnati in September of 2021.

This Fall, Hewlett appeared in eleven games for Chaney. He amassed 317 receiving yards and 5 total touchdowns.

Defensively, the Cowboy standout piled up 59 tackles with 9 tackles-for-loss. He also had 3 interceptions, 2 sacks and 3 forced fumbles for Chaney in the 2022 season.

He helped lead Chaney to a record of 10-2 and a trip to the postseason.