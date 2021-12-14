YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here’s a glimpse at tonight’s boys’ basketball games to watch around the area in Ohio.

Lake (2-2) at Boardman (3-1)

…The Blue Streaks opened the 2021-22 season with a tough slate of games against Canton McKinley, Jackson and Green. Lake went 1-2 with their victory coming in their opener versus the Bulldogs (44-39).

Boardman began the season 3-0 before falling to Chaney at the United Way Classic this past Saturday, 45-29. Trey DePietro is off to a solid start leading the team in scoring by averaging 14 points per game.

St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-2) at Chaney (5-1)

…On Saturday, Sencire Harris (Illinois recruit) led the Irish with 18 points in their 49-26 win over Moeller. Ten days ago, St. Vincent-St. Mary played on ESPN against Sierra Canyon and Bronny James from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The Cowboys avenged their lone loss to Boardman (50-49) with their 45-29 victory over the Spartans on Saturday at the United Way Classic.

Last year, SVSM defeated Chaney – 75-52.

Canfield (4-1) at Ursuline (2-2)

…Canfield topped Marlington (56-51) and Mooney (60-56) en route to their 4-0 start before falling this past Sunday to Louisville, 63-59, in Cleveland.

The Irish won back-to-back games against Fitch (58-48) and Lakeview (75-36). Their two losses have been decided by a combined 10 points this year.

Cardinal Mooney at Warren Harding (1-3)

…Harding’s 1-3 record is very deceiving. The Raiders have opened with a tough stretch but could’ve earned another win within their first four.

Mooney got out the gates to a 3-0 start before falling by 5 to Fitch (51-46) and 4 to Canfield (60-56).

Howland (3-1) at Warren JFK (0-0)

…The Eagles begin the 2021-22 season with a matchup against rival-Howland at home. JFK will play four games within the next 7 days (Howland, Mogadore on Friday, at St. Thomas Aquinas on Sunday, Bristol next Tuesday).

The Tigers dropped their first contest of the season on Friday at Chaney (55-35). Senior Anthony Massucci has scored in double-figures in each game this season including a 32-point performance against Poland in the opener.

Others – Pymatuning Valley at Badger, Memorial at Brookfield, Louisville at Fitch, Sebring at Springfield, Bristol at Windham