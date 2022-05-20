AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney senior Rhiea Ann Gordon, the reigning Division I District Champion in the 100m dash, came out on top once again Friday and won the 100 with a time of 12.05.

Watch the above video to see the race and hear from Gordon.

“I’m feeling good,” Gordon said. “I knew I had to get out of the blocks fast and just finish through and keep pumping those arms. That’s what I did.”

Gordon also took home the district title in the 200 with a time of 25.39. Boardman’s Destinee Hayes came in third with a time of 26.08.

Gordon, along with teammates Dayniaya Harris, Amoni Watson and Tamara Myers, placed second in the 4X200 relay. Boardman finished in third.