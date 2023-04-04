YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Chaney’s Jason Amill-Austin officially signed to continue his football career in the college ranks at the College of Wooster.

A signing ceremony was held at Chaney High School on Tuesday morning.

Austin, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds, is a standout running back and defensive back.

He rushed for 517 yards and 6 touchdowns during his senior season with the Cowboys. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

Defensively, he finished with one sack and a pass breakup.

Austin chose the College of Wooster over Waynesburg, Walsh, Otterbein and Findlay.

The Fighting Scots are coached by Valley native Frank Colaprete.