YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney senior DJ Waller signed his National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Michigan on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to hear from Waller on his signing.

In 12 games this season, Waller amassed 47 tackles, with seven tackles-for-loss. He also recorded one sack and one interception for the Cowboys.

Offensively, he finished the season with 215 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He joins Chaney teammate Jason Hewlett, who also recently committed to Michigan.