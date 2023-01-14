YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney hosted Kennedy Catholic for a cross-state matchup and protected home court, beating the Golden Eagles 61-38.

View extended highlights from the game above.

Chaney built up an early lead thanks to an 11-0 first quarter run and would take a 38-15 lead into the break.

At halftime, Matt Jones led the Cowboys in scoring with 10 points, followed by DJ Waller and Josiah Gonzalez each with six points.

The Cowboys offense hit four 3-pointers in the first half.

Chaney improves to 7-5 on the season with the win, while Kennedy Catholic drops to 5-6.