Chaney rolls past McDonald; Cowboys notch win number 15

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) - Chaney topped McDonald 77-56 in the WKBN Game of the Week Friday night.



Jamison Tubbs led all scorers with 23 poiints. Cameron Lawrence added 14 points, while WIlliam Brown recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.



Zach Rasile led McDonald with 16 points, while Josh Celli added 15 points in the setback.



McDonald drops to 12-8 overall on the season. Chaney improves to 15-5 on the campaign.