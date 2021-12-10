YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney rolled past Howland 55-35 Friday night in boys high school basketball action.

D’Juan Waller led the Cowboys with 17 points, while Josiah Gonzalez added 13 in the win. Davinci McDowell added 8 points for the Cowboys.

With the win, Chaney improves to 3-1 on the season. The Cowboys return to action on Saturday against Boardman as part of the United Way Holiday Classic at Poland High School.

Tipoff is slated for approximately 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV, and also streamed live on the WKBN app.