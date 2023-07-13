YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fresh off the program’s first 10-win season since 2001, Chaney head football coach Seth Antram has one simple message for his Cowboy team.

“There was a long buildup, you know, from when Chaney started back with athletics and everything, to lead up to last year,” Antram said. “We took a big step last year, and we want to take another big step this year. We have enough guys, juniors and seniors coming back that got reps last year.”

But the Cowboys will have to take that next step without a pair of blue-chip college recruits in Jason Hewlett and DJ Waller. Both of them were lost to graduation and now play college football at the University of Michigan.

“It’s hard to replace those guys,” said senior Running Back Jawaun Harmon. “But, you know, we’re just working every day trying to get those guys to, you know, get to where those guys were as much as we can.”

“You don’t replace those guys with one or two guys,” Antram admitted. “We’re going to have to distribute the ball offensively and defensively, have quite a few guys step up and be gap-sound and play fast.”

That is precisely the style of play that junior quarterback Matt Jones brings to the field. A dual-threat playmaker, Jones piled up 21 total touchdowns for Chaney last fall.

“I’m bringing energy, and I’m motivated,” Jones said. “I will bring like 2,000 yards rushing.”

“[Jones] is explosive and he continuously gets better learning the game. You know, he’s a great natural athlete and he’s learning football better,” Antram said.

Jones is far from the only offensive weapon for the Cowboys this season. Harmon is back in the fold for an offense that expects to light up the scoreboard this fall.

“I’m very motivated,” Harmon said. “I feel like it’s a chip on our shoulder. You know, we had very talented guys on our team last year. The juniors, class of 2024 [is ready] to put on for the city and try to get that same record again.”

Chaney will kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 17 on the road at Akron East.

“This group saw it done, you know, and I’m a firm believer in somebody seeing success and you mimic that and you continue those traits,” Antram said. “We’re able to take another move forward this year.”