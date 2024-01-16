YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney boy’s basketball took down Youngstown East 60-50 on Tuesday night in a Steel Valley Conference matchup.

The Golden Bears came out red-hot in this one scoring the first 7 straight points and taking a 18-13 lead after the first quarter.

But a 14-4 Cowboys run got them right back in the game to lead at halftime and would then go on for a 10-point victory.

Austin Brown finished with a team-high 17 points while Latrell Kimbrough also scored 13.

For East, they were led by Isaiah McCray’s game-high 31 points as the Golden Bears fall to 7-5 on the season and will travel to take on East Liverpool next.

Chaney improves to 3-5 and 1-1 in Steel Valley Conference play and will face another conference foe in Cardinal Mooney on Friday.