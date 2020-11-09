Chaney perfected the SVC schedule last year; Can the Cowboys do it again?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys never got to see how far last season’s run would’ve taken them. Due to the pandemic, the tournament play was halted just before their Regional Semifinal contest with St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Cowboys posted a perfect 6-0 mark last year in the Steel Valley to win the conference crown. Over the last two seasons, coach Marlon McGaughy’s group has won 39 of their 51 games overall accounting for a winning percentage of 76.5%.

Mooney and Ursuline each return three starters. Both schools lost a contest to Chaney by single digits a year ago. On December 27, the Cowboys topped Mooney – 67-58 – on the road. On January 28, Chaney defeated Ursuline at home – 63-55. Last season – when Ursuline met Mooney – the Cardinals registered two victories (65-61 and 62-54) in a pair of highly-contested contests.

Not to be forgotten, East played one of the tougher schedules in this part of the state last winter. The Golden Bears played at Canton McKinley, Boardman and McDonald as well as playing host to Twinsburg, GlenOak and First Love Christian. East fared well in the Hudson Holiday Classic as they played competitive basketball against Canfield and Streetsboro. East returns four starters and are expecting to be in the hunt.

Each of the schools won at least one playoff game with Ursuline and Chaney each winning their sectional titles.

2019-20 SVC Standings

Chaney – 6-0 (19-6)

Mooney – 3-3 (12-12)

Ursuline – 2-4 (11-14)

East – 1-5 (6-18)