YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney boys basketball team overcame a slow start on Friday as they got the best of Youngstown East, 61-34.

It gives the Cowboys back-to-back wins.

Chaney senior Jason Hewlett led the way despite early foul trouble with 17 points on the night.

With the win, the Cowboys move to 6-5 on the season while East drops to 7-5.

Chaney returns to action on Saturday as they cross the border to Pennsylvania to take on Kennedy Catholic.