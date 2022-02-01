YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney held off Ursuline 70-65 in Steel Valley Conference boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Irish and Cowboys.

D.J. Waller led the Cowboys with 21 points while Clive Wilson added 18 points in the victory.

Davinci McDowell and Josiah Gonzalez added eight points apiece.

Ursuline’s Terrance Pankey led all scorers with 26 points. Vincent Flauto tallied 23 in the setback.

With the win, Chaney improves to 12-7 on the season.

Ursuline drops to 9-8 on the campaign.