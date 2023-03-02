BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Chaney held off Alliance 84-76 in overtime in the Division II boys basketball District Semifinals on Thursday night at Boardman High School.

The Aviators got a game-tying 3-pointer from K’Vaughn Davis at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. But the Cowboys took over in the extra session.

Jason Hewlett led the Cowboys with 32 points in the win. Josiah Gonzalez added 20 points in the win while Matt Jones finished with 13.

Alliance was led by K’Vaughn Davis who tallied a team-high 23 points. JR Jackson added 21 while Diego Allen scored 17.

With the win, Chaney advances to face Canfield in the Division II District Final on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Boardman High School.

The game will be televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV. It will also be streamed live, for free, on the WKBN app.