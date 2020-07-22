Chaney lost 6 1st-Team All-League players; Cowboys after a berth in playoffs

Senior QB Delshawn Petrosky threw for over 1300-yards and ran for over 700 last year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cowboys closed out the 2019 season by winning 3 straight to finish up the campaign with a 6-4 mark. Chaney lost six First-Team All-SVC players from that group. “We lost a solid senior class that brought experience and plenty of hardworkers,” says coach Amill. “They laid a solid foundation that our seniors must build on.”

With the pandemic looming over everyone’s head, Amill points out how him and his staff are able to keep in touch with their players. “We’ve gone by houses, done Zoom meetings, call and text. All social media platforms whether it be Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat. We’ve kept in touch in every way possible. The big thing was finding what my boys use and download those apps and platforms. We have to go where they are.”

2019 Record: 6-4 (1-2), T-3rd in Steel Valley

Head Coach: Chris Amill, 2nd season at Chaney (6-4)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 26.3 (25th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 13.9 (6th in Area)

What you need to know about Chaney’s offense

-The Cowboys’ senior quarterback Delshawn Petrosky is back. Last year, he threw for 9 scores (1327 yards) and ran for another 10 (713 yards). He’ll be without his top runner (Marshall Herron, 720 yards) and his top three receivers. Senior MyTwan Cottle will anchor the offensive line – last year he was named to the First-Team All-League team. Malcolm Lambert, Anthony West and Jason Hewlett all were listed on the Honorable Mention team in 2019.

“We need to limit our penalties, mental mistakes,” points out Amill. “Limit turnovers. Play fast and play smart. Have fun.”

What you need to know about Chaney’s defense

-Seniors Delshawn Petrosky (35 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INTs), Darius Humbert, Malcolm Lambert and Anthony West (27 tackles, 11 TFL, 9 QB sacks) are a couple of names who will lead the Cowboys’ defense into the 2020 season. Seniors MyTwan Cottle (DL), Na’im Ward (DL), Aaron Gault (DB) and Bryant Douglas all return. Junior linemen JR Tellington, Clive Wilson and Javonte Willis-Williams will be back as well. Jawan Freeman and Jason Hewlett are a pair of sophomores are will see lots of playing time as well.

“We want to create turnovers,” indicates Amill. “Play disciplined football. Tackle well, especially in space. Be aggressive. Play smart and have fun out there.”

Chaney’s Key Player(s)

-Senior QB/S Delshawn Petrosky put together a strong junior campaign, a year ago, by throwing for 1327 yards and running for another 713 stripes. This season, he’ll be without his top three pass catchers (Marquan Herron, Marshall Herron & Deron Gilbert).

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Mooney

Sept. 4 – Garfield Heights

Sept. 11 – Liberty

Sept. 18 – at Thornville Sheridan

Sept. 25 – Canfield

Oct. 3 – Ursuline

Oct. 10 – University School

Oct. 16 – at Howland

Oct. 23 – at St. Charles Prep

Oct. 30 – East

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – at Cardinal Mooney

-Coach Amill’s group lost a tough 13-6 contest last year in the opener to Mooney. This year, they’ll get the Cardinals at Stambaugh Stadium in their season debut.