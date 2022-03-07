CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2020, the scheduled Regional Semifinal was set to take place between St. Vincent-St. Mary and Chaney. The pandemic broke and the remainder of the post-season was canceled.

Last year, the Irish – led by Malaki Branham’s 37 – topped DeSales 72-50 to win their ninth state championship.

Now, the #2 ranked Irish will face Chaney in the Sweet 16 this Thursday.

High School Boys’ Basketball – Division II Regional Semifinal

Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Chaney (18-8) vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary (21-4) at Canton Memorial Civic Center

Last Meeting

Dec. 14, 2021 – St. Vincent-St. Mary, 71-53

…Sencire Harris (33) and Ramar Pryor (25) combined to score 58 of the Irish’s 71 points in their mid-December tilt at Chaney.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: SVSM, 70.5; Chaney, 61.1

Scoring Defense: Chaney, 50.7; SVSM 53.4

Game Notes

-St. Vincent-St. Mary has won 9 state titles and 17 regional championships. The Irish captured their 14th consecutive District crown with their 93-53 win over Buckeye. Sencire Harris (Illinois commit) closed out his day with 35 points. Lance Hayes scored 14 for the Irish.

-The Irish opened the season with a pair of losses to Pickerington North (85-83) and Sierra Canyon (71-53) from the Staples Center before running off 21 of their final 23 games in the winning column.

-Local regional opponents for St. Vincent-St. Mary (2000-Present)

Mar. 11, 2021 – SVSM 76 Struthers 37

Mar. 10, 2016 – SVSM 67 Ursuline 52

Mar. 19, 2015 – SVSM 67 Poland 44

Mar. 15, 2014 – SVSM 54 Poland 42*

Mar. 18, 2010 – SVSM 74 Poland 60

Mar. 16, 2000 – SVSM 61 Newton Falls 28

*-Regional Final

-The Irish’s last loss to an area team in the Regionals was in 1998 when Cardinal Mooney edged St. Vincent-St. Mary, 49-46, in the semifinal round.

-Chaney has advanced to the Regionals in each of the last three seasons. D.J. Waller scored 20 as Davinci McDowell and Jason Hewlett each added 13 in Chaney’s 67-58 overtime win against Poland on Saturday.

-Last year, the Cowboys were eliminated by Gilmour Academy in the Sweet 16, 59-52. Sharrod Taylor scored a team-high 18 points for Chaney.

-The Cowboys have won seven of their last eight games.

Winner to play either Louisville or Glenville on Saturday, March 12 at 1:30 pm in the Regional Final.