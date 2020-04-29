Chaney linebacker finds new place to play in college

KeyShaun Davis recorded 140 tackles and 14 sacks for the Cowboys last fall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney senior KeyShaun Davis was one of three Cowboy football players to lose their college scholarship to Urbana University this month.

Last week, Urbana announced it will cease enrollments at the end of the 2020 spring semester, due to declining enrollment numbers and the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Davis found a new home on the college level and committed to Gannon University.

The Chaney linebacker piled up 140 tackles along with 14 sacks last fall. Offensively, he rushed for over 600 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Davis was named All-NEO, All Steel-Valley Conference and All-Quad County his senior year.

Davis had plenty of college interest from schools like California of Pennsylvania, Charleston, Lake Erie College, Fairmont State, Glenville State and Ashland.