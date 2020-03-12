Chaney is matched against powerhouse St. Vincent-St. Mary in Regionals

St. Vincent-St. Mary entered the post-season as the #2 ranked team in the state

Cowboys are 1-win shy of reaching 20 wins in back-to-back seasons

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney’s basketball program is alive and well as they’re seeking back-to-back 20-win seasons. In order to get there, they’ll need to eliminate the 2nd ranked Irish of St. Vincent-St. Mary this Thursday from the Canton Civic Center.

The Cowboys played a challenging schedule with the hopes of getting to this point in the season. Now, Chaney is 32-minutes from moving on and into the next round.

2020 OHSAA Division II Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals

March 12, 2020 at 6:15 pm at Canton Memorial Civic Center

Chaney (19-6) vs. #2 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (21-4)

Game Notes

-The Cowboys held off Struthers’ rally to win 53-50 and advance to the Regionals. Chaney led at the half by 12 points (32-20). Travis Easterly led all scorers with 19 points. Cameron Lawrence also poured in 12 points as well.

-Chaney is making their first trip back to the Regionals since 2001. After getting through the Boardman District – Warrensville Heights proved to be too much as the Cowboys were turned away, 86-69.

-This season, Chaney was able to post wins over Spire Institute (75-62), Knoch (74-67), Harding (50-47), Copley (67-50) as well as Louisville (63-50) during the regular season.

-Cowboys have won 12 of their last 15 contests.

-Last year, St. Vincent-St. Mary was positioned in the Division I Barberton District. The Irish were able to make it out by edging Copley (30-25) on March 9. They’d go onto top Olentangy Liberty (58-49) in the Sweet 16 before falling to Moeller (52-44) in the Elite 8. This season, St. Vincent-St. Mary rallied past Revere 69-57 to capture the championship in the Stow District Final. The Irish trailed at halftime by 3 (32-29).

-The Irish feature junior 4-star Malaki Branham, who’s a 6’4 shooting guard. He’s been offered by a number of major Division I schools including Iowa, Xavier, Louisville, and Ohio State.

-St. Vincent-St. Mary has advanced to the Final Four in each of the past four seasons (2016-19) and six of the last 7.

Winner to play either #5 Lutheran East or Triway on Saturday at 12 pm at Civic Center