Chaney holds off Ursuline; Cowboys clinch share of SVC title

Sports

Chaney outlasted Ursuline 63-55 Tuesday night in Steel Valley Conference action.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney outlasted Ursuline 63-55 Tuesday night in Steel Valley Conference action.

With the win, Chaney clinches at least a share of the Steel Valley Conference title.

Travis Easterly led the Cowboys with 19 points. Quincy Jones added 17 points in the win for Chaney.

Brady Shannon led Ursuline with a team-high 17 points. Vince Armeni added 13 points in the loss.

Ursuline drops to 7-10 overall on the season. The Irish will visit Cardinal Mooney Friday in the WKBN Game of the Week live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and the WKBN mobile app.

Chaney improves to 13-3 on the campaign. The Cowboys return to action Friday night at home against Louisville.

