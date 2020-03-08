Chaney holds off Struthers for first district championship since 2001

Chaney grabbed their first district crown since 2001 as they topped Struthers in the Boardman District Final

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys are district champions for the first time since 2001 as they topped Struthers 53-50 in the Division II Youngstown District Final.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Cowboys led 32-20 at the break but Struthers would rally in the second half and cut the deficit all the way down to one late in the fourth quarter.

But with a chance to tie, the Wildcats were unable to get off a final shot.

Travis Easterly led the way for the Cowboys with 19 points while Cameron Lawrence had 12 and Sherrod Taylor added 10.

For Boardman, Jarod Laczko led the way with 14 points while Aiden Slocum and Trey Metzka had 12.

Chaney advances to face the winner of the Stow District Final Thursday at 6:15 at the Canton Civic Center.