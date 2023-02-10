POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Matt Jones and Jason Hewlett scored in double figures Friday night to lead Chaney past Poland, 50-45.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Chaney led by nine at the break but Poland would chip away to cut it to a two possession game down the stretch.

Hewlett, a Michigan football commit, led the Cowboys with 20 points while Jones had 10.

For Poland, JP Genova had 17 points while Cole Fulton added 13.

Chaney improves to 13-8 with the win while Poland drops to 10-11.