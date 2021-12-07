YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney held off Warren Harding 71-70 in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

D’Juan Waller led the Cowboys with 19 points, while Isiah Williams tallied 12. Cameron Sly also reached double figures with 11.

Warren Harding was led by Tyriq Ivory who finished with a game-high 27 points. Dom Foster added 17 points, while Duncan Moy added 14 in the setback.

With the win, Chaney improves to 3-1 overall on the season. The Cowboys return to action on Friday night. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.