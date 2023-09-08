ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys picked up some important computer points in a big victory over previously unbeaten Marlington, Friday night, 14-0.

The Cowboys jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when Darius Stonework picked off an errant Dukes’ pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Drew Gault’s touchdown run would allow Chaney to end the first quarter with a 14-0 lead that would stick for the rest of the game.

Chaney (2-1) will visit Canfield in week five.