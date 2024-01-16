YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney graduates and recent National Champions from the Michigan Wolverines football team Jason Hewlett and DJ Waller were honored prior to the Youngstown East-Chaney boy’s basketball game on Tuesday night.

The two freshmen were in attendance to receive the recognition from the Youngstown City ISD, City of Youngstown and Chaney High School. You can hear from them both in the video above.

“It’s amazing being able to come back to the city and still getting the level of support as when I left for Michigan the first time was great,” Hewlett said. “And to see the community getting together and all this positivity that’s going around.”

Waller has appeared in 11 games for the Wolverines in his freshman season. He has recorded 12 tackles and one pass-breakup while Hewlett did not see any action as a freshman.

“It feels special coming back to my home city and celebrating something that we did,” you know.” Waller said. “It takes a village to take all of us and that’s why I came back here and I’m happy they are supporting us.”

Michigan co-defensive coordinator and Chaney graduate Steve Clinkscale was also recognized but unable to attend.

Clinksclae, the co-DC since 2022, helped lead the defensive unit to a No. 1 ranking in all of college football while completing a 15-0 season.

The Wolverines only allowed 4.28 yards per play and 247 yards per game and gave up just 17 touchdowns in 15 games.

The Wolverines beat Washington 34-13 on Jan. 8 to claim the program’s first national title since 1997.