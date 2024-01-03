ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WKBN) – The Valley will be well-represented when Michigan faces off with Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

Three Chaney High School graduates will be taking part in the title game.

Michigan Defensive back DJ Waller, linebacker Jason Hewlett, and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale have their sights set on winning the national title.

Waller has appeared in 11 games for the Wolverines in his freshman season. He has recorded 12 tackles and one pass-breakup.

Hewlett has not seen any action as a freshman.

Clinkscale is currently in his third season with the Wolverine defense, having been elevated to co-defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 campaign.

His defensive unit is currently ranked No. 1 in all of college football. The Wolverines are averaging 4.29 yards per play and 243.1 yards per game.

Michigan (14-0) and Washington (14-0) will kick off the CFP National Championship game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.