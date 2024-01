YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney prevailed over Urban Scholars, 53-19.

The Cowboys led at halftime, 28-10.

Chaney’s Latrell Kimbrough paced the team with 10 points. Cliff Scott hauled down 7 boards while Dewayne Thompson dished out 4 assists.

Chaney (2-4) will welcome St. Vincent-St. Mary on Tuesday.

The Hawks will play at United this Saturday.