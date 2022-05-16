YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney senior D’Juan “DJ” Waller will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Toledo. Waller verbally committed to the Rocket’s football program over the weekend.

Waller is a 6’3″, 195-pound wide receiver and defensive back for the Cowboys. In six games last season, he caught 20 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns. Waller also recorded 29 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks and one interception on defense.

In a social media post Waller said: “First, I would like to thank the Man above. If it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be in this position. Next, I would like to thank my coaches, my teammates, my Club 7 trainers and family. I appreciate you guys every day. I would like to thank everybody who showed support and love for me throughout this decision, it means a lot to me.”

Waller added: ” Last, but not least, I would like to give a huge thanks to my dad for everything- showing me how to play football, becoming a young man, and so much more. With that being said, I would like to say, I am committed to the University of Toledo.”

Waller had several Division One college offers from schools including Ohio, Ball State, and Marshall.

Toledo is an NCAA Division I football program that competes in the Mid-American Conference. The Rockets were (7-6) overall last season, and (5-3) in the conference play.