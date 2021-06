Chaney’s Clive Wilson has offers from several college teams in Power 5 Conferences.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney’s Clive Wilson has verbally committed to play college football at Boston College.

He made the decision official on Saturday.

Wilson is gearing up for his senior season with the Cowboys.

During his junior campaign in 2020, Wilson piled up 56 total tackle and 17 tackles for loss. He also amassed a total of ten quarterback sacks as well as three forced fumbles.