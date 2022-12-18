YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney standout DJ Waller announced his commitment to Michigan on Sunday evening.

He made the announcement in a social media post.

After previously making a verbal commitment to Toledo, Waller chose the Wolverines over Kentucky and several other Division I programs.

In 12 games this season, Waller amassed 47 tackles, with seven tackles-for-loss. He also recorded one sack and one interception for the Cowboys.

Offensively, he finished the season with 215 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He joins Chaney teammate Jason Hewlett, who also recently committed to Michigan.