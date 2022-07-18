YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There won’t be many high school football teams in the Valley this year with more talent on the field than Chaney. The Cowboys have more than 20 players returning with varsity experience this season, and at least two of those will be playing Division I college football next year.

“Everybody kind of feels like it’s time,” says Chaney head coach Seth Antram. “We have kids that can win one-on-one matchups and that’s a good feeling going into a football game.”

One of those kids is senior Jason Hewlett, a four-year starter with over 20 Division I college offers. Hewlett will play linebacker at the University of Cincinnati next year, but he could play anywhere on the field this season for the Cowboys.

“He’s a kid that can do anything on the field,” says Antram. “That’s what a D1 athlete is. They know the game and they’re athletic to go with it, have the speed and the strength and size to go with it also. Most of all, he is the leader.”

“I want to be whatever helps us win more games,” says Hewlett. “As a receiver, running back, quarterback, linebacker, safety or defensive end, I’m just trying to win games at the end of the day. So whatever helps the team is good with me.”

Hewlett will have plenty of weapons around him. Senior wideout DJ Waller is a Toledo commit and sophomore quarterback Matthew Jones racked up over 1,600 total yards last year as a freshman.

“My first game, when I got in, I was smiling because I was scared,” says Jones. “I didn’t know what I was doing at first. I was just out there being an athlete.”

Where all these pieces fit is still a puzzle that Antram is working out. But they are great pieces to have, and the expectation this season is to win a lot of games.

“The team [is] more confident than ever,” says Hewlett. “We’re competing more than ever and we’re just battling every day at practice. We know if we can beat each other at practice then we can be anybody.”