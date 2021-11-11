Chaney football head coach stepping down for new opportunity down south

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chris Amill is stepping down as the head football coach at Chaney High School.

He is taking a position at Corvian, a public charter school in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The school is launching a football program next fall and contacted him to spearhead the launch as the new head football coach.

The school’s interest in Amill stems from his experience and extensive work with student-athletes in the Youngstown City Schools, both on and off the field.

In three seasons leading the Chaney program, Amill led the Cowboys to a record of 13-15.