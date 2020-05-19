Breaking News
Chaney football duo finds new college home

Sports

Both players were previously committed to Urbana University before it closed

Chaney's Ray Logan and Migel Burgess

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney football standouts Migel Burgess and Ray Logan have found new places to continue their athletic careers.

Burgess is bound for Glenville State on a football and track scholarship.

Logan is heading to play at Youngstown State as a preferred walk-on.

Both players were previously committed to Urbana University but last month, it unexpectedly closed down.

Last season for the Cowboys, Logan amassed 18 receptions for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Burgess amassed over 600 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for the Cowboys last fall.

