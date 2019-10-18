Key-Shaun key player for Chaney early against Howland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys play host to the Howland Tigers Friday night.

Chaney got on the board first with a 60 yard touchdown run by Key-Shaun Davis. After a blocked extra point attempt the Cowboys took a 6-0 lead with 6:13 remaining in the opening quarter. The score was set up by a fumble recovery on defense by Anthony West.

Davis scored again early in the second quarter, this time from 28 yards out. A two-point conversion attempt was no good, giving the Cowboys a 12-0 lead. The Chaney defense set up this score as well after forcing a turnover on downs on the previous Tigers’ possession.

Chaney’s third touchdown again came on the back of a strong defensive play, a fumble recovery by Davis. That set up a 55 yard touchdown run by Marshall Herron. With 6:01 left in the first half, the Cowboys led 18-0 after another failed pat.

Delshawn Petrosky connected with Deron Gilbert for a 21 yard touchdown pass with 1:31 remaining in the second. After a fourth unsuccessful attempt at extra points, the Cowboys led 24-0.

