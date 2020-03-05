Chaney cruises past Canfield; Cowboys will play for a District Championship Saturday

Chaney improves to 18-6 overall on the campaign

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney rolled past Canfield 69-35 in the Division III Boys Basketball District Semifinals at Boardman High School Tuesday night.

Chaney placed four players in double-figures in the win. Travis Easterly and Clive Wilson tied for game-high scoring honors with 12 points apiece. Quincy Jones added 11 points for the Cowboys, while William Brown finished with 10. Cam Lawrence chipped in with 9 points.

Jake Kowal led Canfield with 13 points in the loss. Joe Bruno tallied 9 points for the Cardinals.

Canfield ends the season with a record of 12-13.

Chaney improves to 18-6 overall on the campaign.

The Cowboys advance to face the winner of Struthers/Ursuline in the Division III District Final on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. at Boardman High School.