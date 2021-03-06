Chaney coach celebrates second straight district title

POLAND, OHIO (WKBN) – Chaney rolled past Poland 70-48 in the Division II Boys District Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

Following the win, Cowboys’ Head Coach Marlon McGaughy joined Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to see his complete interview.

Sharrod Taylor was named Player of the Game after piling up a game-high 26 points for the Cowboys. Cam Lawrence added 14 points in the win, while Josiah Gonzalez also reached double-figures with 12.

Chaney improves to 12-6 overall on the season. The Cowboys advance to face the winner of Gilmour Academy/Parma Padua Franciscan in the Division II Regional Semifinals Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at Barberton High School.