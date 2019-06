Jackson Finney and Sophie Sarrazin take home tournament championship

The Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation AJGA Junior All Star Tournament came to a close Thursday at Mill Creek Golf Course.

This year’s boys champion is Jackson Finney from Louisville, KY.

Finney was 4-Under Par for the tournament, winning by three strokes. Finney was one of just two junior golfers to finish the tournament under par. (65-73-65=203)

The girls champion is Sophie Sarrazin from Westport, CT.

Sarrazin finished 4-Over Par, winning by two strokes. (76-70-65=211)