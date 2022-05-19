YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield softball team claimed the Division II District Championship with a 4-0 win over rival Poland Thursday.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from today’s game.

The Cardinals were led by senior Madison Angelo, who homered in the 4th inning, and drove in another run in the 6th with an RBI double.

Senior Jackie Kinnick started the scoring for Canfield in the 3rd. Kinnick tripled to wall, and scored on a Poland error, giving the Cards a 1-0 lead.

Gianna Pannunzio knocked the final run for Canfield with an RBI double in the 7th.

Sophomore pitcher Malena Toth was outstanding in the circle. She allowed just three hits with 13 strikeouts and threw seven scoreless innings to earn the victory.

Canfield will advance to the Division II Regional Semifinals next Wednesday. Poland finishes the season (21-8) overall.