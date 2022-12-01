WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ambrose Hoso has been a part of the Warren JFK football program for practically his entire life.

From water boy to senior standout, the attacking linebacker now finds himself one win away from the program’s third state title.

“We’re all pretty excited,” Hoso said. “This is what we worked for, basically our whole lives. Training in the weight room through the offseason and during the season — we worked for this our whole lives.”

Hoso has led JFK in tackles in every season of his high school career. He has piled up an astounding 458 to date. He learned the sport from his grandfather, the late legendary JFK coach Tony Napolet, who led the Eagles to the 1991 state championship.

“I think about it a lot,” Hoso said. “Every time I step on the field of play, I’m not just playing for Kennedy, I’m playing for him too, because he’s a part of that legacy as well. So every time I step on that field, I do think of him and it motivates me to play better and do the best I can.”

Warren JFK head coach Dom Prologo is well aware of the impact Hoso has had on the Eagles’ success this season.

“To be honest with you, he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” Prologo said. “Ambrose Hoso’s that guy that that he’s the eraser. No matter what we do wrong up front, Ambrose Hoso is going to make us right because he’s going to play as hard as he does and he’s as physical as he is.”

Hoso and his Kennedy teammates are plenty motivated heading into Saturday’s state championship game. They’ll face-off with 12-3 New Bremen, the same team that defeated JFK in the state final in 2020.

“They beat us 31-0,” recalled Prologo. “Nobody else has been able to do that for a long time around here at Kennedy. And, you know, we didn’t feel like we played our best game that day. We actually kind of let the moment get to us. And, you know, I don’t think that’ll happen this year because we have great senior leadership that’s been there before.”

Hoso is eagerly awaiting Saturday’s kickoff, seeking revenge.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously they beat us two years ago. They’re a physical team. They have athletes everywhere, they’re solid all around. They’re a great team,” Hoso said.

Warren JFK and New Bremen will kickoff the Division VII State Championship on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

“Our thing here has always been, you know, shoot for the stars. In the last couple of years, we’ve ended up on the moon while these kids want to end up on the stars. So so to finish the right way would be awesome with these kids,” Prologo said.