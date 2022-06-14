YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion grad Michael Turner and his Arkansas baseball team will open College World Series play on Saturday as they take on Stanford in Omaha.

The Razorbacks are coming off their Super Regional sweep of North Carolina. They are in the College World Series for the 11th time in school history.

Turner has made a huge impact on Arkansas in the postseason, going 11 for 27 with two home runs and 11 RBIs and being named MVP of the Regional round.

The former Golden Flash and Arkansas will face Stanford on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The winner will continue in the winner’s bracket with the loser heading to an elimination game on Monday.