Champions! South Range wrestling earns Region 20 crown

The South Range wrestling team is heading to the state duel championships in Columbus after grabbing a district crown on Saturday

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range wrestling team has earned the Division III, Region 20 team duels championship Saturday to advance to the Ohio State Team Duel Championships later this month.

South Range was the top seed in Region 20.

The Raiders topped Waterloo 42-33 in the district championship Saturday afternoon.

South Range won 5 of the 7 matches against Waterloo.

It was South Range’s closest match in the tournament, topping Crestwood 40-18 in the quarterfinals and then Berkshire 45-27 in the semifinals.

The state championships are scheduled for February 16th at St. Johns Arena in Columbus.