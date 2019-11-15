Champion’s Sophie Howell signs with YSU Softball

Howell has posted a 1.05 ERA, with 386 career strikeouts during her first three high school seasons.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion’s Softball standout Sophie Howell has signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Youngstown State.

Howell is a three-time State Champion with the Golden Flashes, and was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio for her efforts last season.

In the circle, the two-time all-conference selection has a career record of 31-2. She has posted a 1.05 ERA piling up a total of 386 career strikeouts during her first three high school seasons.

Howell was also named NFCA Second-Team All-Region in 2018.

