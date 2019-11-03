Champions set to be crowned in District 10 in Week 11

District 10 released dates, times and locations for the next round of the playoffs this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – District 10 released dates, times and locations for the next round of playoff action with Class A and Class 2A set to crown champions Friday night.

In Class A, Farrell will meet Maplewood Friday night at Meadville High School for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Maplewood is unbeaten this season.

In Class 2A, Wilmington will look to keep their perfect season alive as they meet Greenville at Hickory High School with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

The Greyhounds beat the Trojans 45-0 earlier this season.

Semifinal action is on tap for Class 3A teams left alive in District 10.

Sharon will meet Harbor Creek on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Meadville High School.

In the other semifinal, Hickory will do battle with Grove City Saturday at Wilmington High School at 1 p.m.

The Hornets topped the Eagles in the regular season 21-19.