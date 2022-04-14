STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion baseball team’s comeback bid fell short Thursday night, as the Flashes fell to Ursuline 12-10 at Bob Cene Park.

Ursuline led 11-2 after three innings. Champion put up 8 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to cut the Irish’s lead to two.

Ursuline’s Brady Shannon, John Cambert and Joe Carosella each tallied two RBI in the win.

Jack Ericson picked up the win on the mound, striking out two and allowing zero hits in 1.1 innings.

Champion’s Micah Nolan tallied two RBI in the loss.