Champions! Boardman 11U baseball team wins Ohio state tournament

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 11U baseball team is the state champion after topping Hamilton 5-4 in the 11U Ohio state tournament championship game Sunday afternoon.

Boardman plated five in the second inning to give themselves some early breathing room.

Hamilton answered back in the fifth inning, scoring three runs to close the gap.

Collin Resetar allowed four runs in a complete game effort and struck out 11.

Vincent Butto and Ryan Smith paced the offense for Boardman with two hits each.

Boardman went undefeated in the tournament.