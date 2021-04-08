Champion’s big 5th inning lifts the Flashes past Lakeview

Jack O'Shaughnessy scored three runs and pitched four innings for Champion

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tied at four entering the bottom of the fifth, Champion scored six runs to eventually top Lakeview, 11-5.

Aaron Ellsworth and Joseph Fell each had two hits apiece for the Golden Flashes. Both of Ellsworth’s hits were doubles. Jack O’Shaughnessy was walked three times and scored three runs.

For Champion, O’Shaughnessy started the contest and tossed four innings before Zack Bickel closed out the final three innings by striking out three and only allowing one hit.

The Golden Flashes will play at Harding on Saturday afternoon.

Jake Wilms and Alex Stowe both had two hits for Lakeview. Evan Pirtz drove in three runs.

Lakeview (3-3) will welcome Howland on Saturday.