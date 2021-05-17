Champion’s 5-run second inning lifts Golden Flashes past Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion posted a five-run second inning to double-up Niles, 8-4.

Eight Golden Flashes collected a base hit. Tyler Skaggs, Collin Brainard and Nathan Holt each finished with a pair of hits. Joseph Fell and Holt both scored twice. Aaron Ellsworth, Adam Fisher and Brandon Dykes all doubled.

Champion takes on Grand Valley at home on Wednesday for the sectional championship.

Niles scored four runs in the first three innings. The Red Dragons’ offense was led by Zack Leonard, Michael Guarnieri and Chase Sudzina – who had two hits.

Niles will welcome Streetsboro for their sectional title tilt on Wednesday.