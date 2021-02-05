Champion wins 5th straight; sweeps season series from Brookfield

Golden Flashes have turned their season around after dropping 4 straight last month

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 2-5 start to the season, Champion has run off five consecutive wins following Friday’s 52-39 victory over Brookfield.

The Golden Flashes even their MVAC record at 3-3 (7-5 overall).

Austin Willforth paced Champion with 13 points, 10 of which were scored in the second quarter. Trayvon Edwards added 10.

Champion will look to split the season series with Newton Falls on Tuesday. Back on January 12, the Tigers handed Champion a 71-45 setback.

Brookfield has now lost 7 of their last 9 games. The Warriors drop to 6-8 overall.

Isaiah Jones took game-high honors in scoring with 20 as he made each of his five foul shots. Jones also hauled down 11 rebounds. Haden Gibson tallied 9 points.

The Warriors are scheduled to meet Chalker in Southington on Saturday.