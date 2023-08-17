YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion Golden Flashes open up the season on the road against Warren JFK as they play host from Liberty High School Thursday night.

It was Champion that broke through first with a long Carter Boggs touchdown run that put the Flashes up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

A Riley Littler field goal was the Eagles’ first score of the season, cutting the lead to 7-3.

JFK then went on a bit of a run putting three touchdowns on the board in the first half, all of them thrown by quarterback Fred Bolchalk.

Late in the first quarter, Bolchalk connected with Noah Elser for a touchdown to give JFK their first lead of the season.

Early in the second, Bolchalk hit Marcus Komora with a bomb from midfield for a long touchdown pass to extend the lead to 17-7.

Bolchalk’s second touchdown connection with Elser came late in the second quarter on a fourth down play, giving the Eagles a 24-7 lead.

After closing out the first half on a 24-0 run, Warren JFK currently leads 24-7 at the half.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Champion will visit Rootstown in week two. Warren JFK will host Garfield.