Champion tops Memorial; 3 Golden Flashes score double-digits

Nick Stahlman led the way with 15 for Champion

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion had lost 4 of their previous 5 outings before tonight’s 60-46 win over Campbell Memorial tonight. Nick Stahlman led the Golden Flashes with 15 points (7-10 FT). Abe Bayus and Austin Willforth added 12 and 11 points respectively. The team made 14 of 25 free throws (56.0%).

Champion (9-8) will next play Brookfield on Tuesday.

Memorial ends their 4-game road swing. Collin Michaels paced the Devils with 12 points while Kevin Moore scored 11. The Red Devils (4-13) will entertain Crestview on Tuesday.