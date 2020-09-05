Champion suffers setback at Southeast

Southeast was able to jump out to a 19-0 lead over Champion

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Southeast defeats Champion, 19-6, to send the Golden Flashes to their first setback of the 2020 season.

The Pirates forced a pair of turnovers and outgained the Golden Flashes by 226-194 while limiting Champion to 113 yards rushing on 36 carries. Michael Coleman hauled in 3 passes for 54 yards.

Kaleb Wright led Southeast’s rushing attack with 100 yards on 19 rushes.

Austin Willforth gained 61 yards on 17 attempts for Champion. Noah Vesey completed 7 of 13 passes for 81 yards and a score. Joey Fell caught 4 passes for 49 yards.

SCORING CHART

Southeast, 19-6

Second Quarter

S – Jaden Spender, 3-yard TD run (S 7-0)

Fourth Quarter

S – Aiden Fisher, 35-yard TD run (S 13-0)

S – Michael Coleman, 31-yard TD catch from Tristan Knoch (S 19-0)

C – Chase Burfitt, 12-yard TD catch from Noah Vesey (S 19-6)

Southeast (2-0) will look to continue their perfect season with a trip to Rootstown to take on the Rovers.

Champion will look to get above .500 with a home visit from Liberty.



Upcoming Schedules

Champion

Sept. 11 – Liberty

Sept. 18 – at LaBrae

Sept. 25 – Brookfield

Southeast

Sept. 11 – at Rootstown

Sept. 18 – at Mogadore

Sept. 25 – St. Thomas Aquinas